Beauty Buzz: MAC Cosmetics Teams Up With Proenza Schouler, Hailee Steinfeld Debuts Bangs, More

Rachel Adler
MAC Cosmetics Proenza Collection

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. MAC Cosmetics and Proenza Schouler have just announced that they’ll be releasing a makeup collection come Spring 2014. We cannot wait for the power to look like the perfect cool Proenza girl. [@MACCosmetics]

2. Hailee Steinfeld debuted bangs at the Teen Vogue Young Hollywood party this past weekend, and she’s totally pulling off the new fringe. Do you love them or hate them? [People StyleWatch]

3. Love watching YouTube beauty tutorials? Here are the 25 best Vloggers out there right now. [Daily Makeover]

4. Khloe Kardashian showed off fun, segmented pigtails that are totally easy, and totally something to try out yourself. [Glamour]

5. The incredible sequined face masks at Givenchy (dreamed up by Pat McGrath) only took twenty people twelve hours to create. That’s all. [The Cut]

