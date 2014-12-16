At Beauty High we constantly have new products crossing our desks and are always on the hunt for the next best thing. “The One Thing” is our way of sharing with you that must-have product that you need to introduce to your lives right now, whether it’s from a drugstore or a department store.



Ever wonder what it’s like to wear makeup that will never look like makeup? Well… you can stop wondering that now. One word, MAC. Just because many of us wear makeup, doesn’t mean we necessarily want it to look like makeup. There are many factors that come into play when trying to choose the right product for yourself, such as: skin type, formulas and ingredients just to name a few. MAC’s Prep + Prime BB Balm is like no other product we’ve used before!

What makes this product different from the rest? Well, for starters, it goes on like skin. Yes, skin. The coverage is so natural and healthy, that it doesn’t even look like you have anything on! It’s lightweight, buildable, and evens out skin tone with a look so effortless, you’ll be staring at yourself to make sure that it’s actually there. There are many pros to this little powerhouse of perfection. Aside from being completely natural looking, the Prep + Prime BB Balm is one of those products that’s great to wear year round, and it’s sold in two different formulas: a compact balm and a liquid balm in a tube. We love our options!

What Makes It Different:

The compact version has SPF 30, while the tube version has SPF 35

Evens out skin tone while still looking natural, hydrated, and healthy

A little goes a long way, which will give you more bang for your buck



Why it’s The One Thing:

MAC’s Prep + Prime BB Balm is one of those “no makeup” makeup products that is an essential in everyone’s beauty arsenal. Who doesn’t want to look fresh and effortless all the time? We do!

Where to buy: MAC’s Prep + Prime BB Balm, $30 maccosmetics.com