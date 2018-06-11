MAC Just Dropped Lip Glosses That Will Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth

If you’re in need of a tasty pick-me-up for those mid-afternoon crashes, we’ve got great news.

MAC Cosmetics just dropped a new line of lip glosses, and each of the 15 shades sports a different dessert-y fragrance. What’s more, they can be purchased online right now for only $17.50 each.

The scents include classic fan-faves, such as Funfetti Cake and Caramel Sugar, but also take an edgy approach to dessert with picks like Coconut Macaroon, Raspberry Pavlova and Wild Berry Frosting. And if you thought this was the closest you could get to a zero-calorie dessert, think again. According to MAC Cosmetics, the glosses are actually whipped, to give them a “mousse-like texture.”

The collection is headlined by social media influencer Caroline Daur, whose favorite scents are Death by Chocolate and Purple Panna Cotta. The products also launch in-store on June 14, and can be purchased at your local Ulta, Nordstrom or Macy’s.