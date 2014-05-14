MAC Cosmetics Introduces Nail Polish ‘Transformations’ with Manicurist Marian Newman

The cult brand MAC Cosmetics and tons of global editors are currently hanging out in Lake Como in Italy to learn all about MAC’s take on the upcoming fall trends – as well as to of course get a sneak peek of any new launches. Luckily for us, many of these editors (and some of the collaborators themselves) are leaking some of the amazing product lines via Instagram so we can see them as well.

Famed fashion and celebrity manicurist Marian Newman, who has worked in the nail biz for years and is known for working on some of the best hands in the business (Kate Moss, Gwen Stefani, and Gwyneth Paltrow to name a few) just announced on Instagram that she has teamed up with the brand for a new nail range called Transformations. The line is described as “top coats” that will help to “transform any shade or natural nail into something special.”

There will be 7 shades (or top coats) in the collection, which are due to arrive in the summer according to our social media sources! We’ll update when we know more, as we can’t wait to see the products used on a nail. From what we’ve seen, they appear to have varying holographic-like effects — and of course they’ll vary depending on which shades you layer them with. Get ready to mix and match!

[Instagram]