Exactly How to Use the New MAC Masterclass Face Brushes

The number one makeup question we hear from women is how to apply foundation. Even if you’ve got the best foundation for your skin type and you’ve been taking care of your skin, there always seems to be an issue of either not enough coverage, or so much coverage that the makeup begins to look cake-y. What’s a girl to do? Luckily, MAC’s newest Masterclass brushes solve both of these issues.

To help you get the most out of the new MAC Cosmetics Masterclass brushes, we’re giving you the full rundown of how — and where — to use them. MAC Cosmetics senior artist Gina Bettelli taught our model Kyla, pictured below, how to best use the brushes (on herself). Read on for the best tips for using the new MAC Masterclass Face Brushes, Oval 6 and Oval 3!

To apply foundation, press the brush onto your skin in a sweeping motion so you can get full coverage, then blend at the same time. This also helps to push any hairs down on the face. Add some foundation onto the brush as you go. The synthetic brushes won’t absorb makeup, but just keep adding product. Possibly our favorite part of this brush so that you can get really close to the mirror, but the brush won’t hit the mirror because it’s sideways.

For concealer, use the Oval 3 brush (a bit smaller than the Oval 6, which gives better accuracy). This brush has a ton of precision with beveled edges, and you can use the side of the brush if you need to. Pat it onto the area underneath your eye and buff in the concealer.

Use the Oval 6 brush when applying blush or contouring your face. When using powders, be careful to only apply a bit because the brush picks up a lot of product. Find your cheekbone and go directly below it with the brush, sweeping back and forth with a longer, more fluid motion. For blush, apply blush to the apples of your cheeks.

Photos by Rolando Robinson