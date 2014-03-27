MAC Cosmetics Introduces Their First Lip Crayon

With each new product introduction, MAC Cosmetics basically changes the way we look at beauty, and their latest launch won’t be any different. Available online now and in stores April 3, the Pantentpolish Lip Pencil is the first ever lip crayon from MAC Cosmetics. With a color range of 12 shades and a price point of $20, the new lip color addition already smells like a best-seller.

The twist up pencil makes for a mess free application (not to mention a clean makeup bag!) and the smooth, hydrating finish is like the perfect middle ground between a glossy and matte finish. Essentially, it’s perfect for spring, and the colors range from nude to deep wine, so there’s something for everyone.

Where to Buy: MAC Cosmetics Pantentpolish Lip Pencil, $20, MACCosmetics.com