First Look: MAC Cosmetics Collection with Kelly Osbourne

We first started hearing rumblings of Kelly Osbourne collaborating with MAC Cosmetics back in January when Kelly posted an Instagram of a lipstick tube featuring her signature, and ever since then we’ve been dying to see the collection. With Kelly’s love for a bright purple color palette and taking beauty risks, we knew the collection would be nothing short of electric. Now that we’ve seen the products, we can’t wait for the arrival.

MORE: Kelly Osbourne, MAC Cosmetics Collection Out This June

Available online June 2 and in stores June 10, the limited-edition collection — as well as Sharon Osbourne’s collection — will feature vibrant shades for lips, eyes, and nails, inspired by each of the lady’s signature colors (purple and red). As for Kelly’s collection, we’re most excited for the Kelly Yum-Yum (vibrant pink) and Dodgy Girl (matte lavender) lipsticks, and we’re already dreaming of how we can layer the two together. Take a look at the collection below and tell us which products you’re dying to try — but hurry, because they’re only available in stores until July 10!