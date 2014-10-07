Exclusive: MAC Cosmetics Announces Collab with Brazilian Blogger Julia Petit

It’s no secret that we here at Beauty High love a great MAC Cosmetics collaboration. Whether they’re teaming up with Brooke Shields or Rihanna, the brand knows how to not only let the individuality of their collaborator shine through, but to also still ensure that the quality of their products is on par. That’s why we were thrilled to hear that Brazilian blogger and TV personality Julia Petit is launching a collection with MAC for Spring 2015. The 11 product collection was inspired by her hometown of Sao Paulo – specifically a flower that grows due to the humid weather there – and Petit took her years of knowledge working online in the beauty industry to ensure that these products would benefit girls around the world.

Below, we chatted with Petit exclusively about the upcoming launch to find out what went into the process of this collaboration, how working online has influenced her collaborations and what tricks she’s learned along the way.

Beauty High: You’re clearly a beauty junkie – what did you definitely want to bring to the beauty world with this collection?

Julia Petit: Yes! My name is Julia and I am addicted to beauty! 😀 For my collection, I wanted to bring to the world perfect glowy skin with shadows that can be used with or without shimmer…. a bit of color for the lips, and make it last all day long.

Can you tell us a bit about what to expect from the upcoming launch?

My inspiration started with a Brazilian flower named Victoria Regia (similar to a lotus flower) which grows in very humid weather. Having that in mind, I wanted to make a collection that works well in the different climates and with the many ethnicities we have in Brazil. Also I wanted to create a set of products that could have their texture transformed – you can transform how much you want your skin to glow or shadows (contouring) when you’re doing your makeup with the collection’s illuminator or using one of the bright color foundations. Also, you can use the gloss to add shine to the lips, cheeks and eyes.

I’m really into experimenting with beauty and the collection is very much for people to try on different finishes. And, last but not least, I wanted to give girls the perfect natural look that can resist the extremely hot weather in my country.

You’ve done collaborations in the past (for instance, with Melissa shoes) how was working with MAC different than your other projects?

I’m very selective with my partnerships. Melissa and M·A·C are brands that I can associate with and grew up admiring. Working with M·A·C is every girl’s dreams come true. For the creation process, I got to see and try every single product they’ve ever made and then decide what else I needed for this collection in terms of shades and textures, with absolute freedom to create.

You’re a blogger and TV personality with a hectic schedule, we’re sure! What are some of the “tricks of the trade” that you’ve learned to survive your craziest days and still look put together?

I guess the best trick is trying to keep the skin looking as well as possible by drinking fresh coconut water. When the texture of your skin is nice and supple, a bit of concealer and a soft blush will be all you need. Right now, I love the no mascara look for the day wearing only a bright lipstick to add a bit of fun to the look. Oh! One more to add: Never forget sun protection!

Being a Brazilian beauty guru, what have you learned from your users around the world (that aren’t common in Brazil), and what do you think are unique Brazilian beauty habits that are lesser known?

Brazil is a very diverse country with completely different takes on beauty. I think the most common problem we have is making the makeup last all day in a very hot, humid environment. Brazilian girls are very meticulous with their beauty. They’re very curious with new products and techniques. They take care of themselves very well. They get their nails done almost every week, and they love sexy makeup!

For more on Julia, visit her blog, JuliaPetit.com!