Check Out MAC Cosmetics’ Indulge Collection Before It Hits Stores

Augusta Falletta
by
Few things excite us more than a new MAC Cosmetics collection. Let’s face it: The instant they come out with a new line, there’s bound to be a product that becomes a new staple in your makeup bag. The brand’s newest collection, Indulge, is a bit different, because we already feel like every product is going to become a staple for fall. Capturing the feeling of a decadent dinner party where no taste is too extravagant and nothing is off limits, the collection features rich metallics, jewel tones and textures that feel, as the name puts it, indulgent.

Available online August 15 and in stores August 22, MAC’s Indulge collection features five lipsticks ($15 each), five lipglass tints ($15 each), six nail lacquers ($16 each), three Fluidline eyeliners ($16 each), two blushes ($21 each), eight eye shadows ($15 each), one mascara ($21) and two brushes ($24 each). Take a peek at the entire collection above and tell us which items you’re loving in the comments below!

Images Courtesy of MAC Cosmetics

MAC's newest line, Indulge, available beginning August 15, features luxe textures, rich colors and an overall sense of extravagant taste. 

Photo: MAC Cosmetics/MAC Cosmetics

With graphic eyeliner that could stop traffic and a metallic gold cream to highlight the inner corners of the eye, MAC's indulge is not for the faint of heart. 

Photo: MAC Cosmetics/MAC Cosmetics

The collection features Fluidline eyeliner available in taupe and gold (shown above), eyeshadow in an array of metallic Earth tones, and Creamblend blush in deep rose (shown above) and a soft neutral pink. 

Photo: MAC Cosmetics/MAC Cosmetics

The Indulge collection features a range of Lipstick and Lipglass tints from nudes to deep wines, plus nail lacquers in metallics and jewel tones. 

Photo: MAC Cosmetics/MAC Cosmetics

The entire collection, above, will be available online beginning August 15 and in stores beginning August 22. 

Photo: MAC Cosmetics/MAC Cosmetics

