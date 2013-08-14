Check Out MAC Cosmetics’ Indulge Collection Before It Hits Stores

Few things excite us more than a new MAC Cosmetics collection. Let’s face it: The instant they come out with a new line, there’s bound to be a product that becomes a new staple in your makeup bag. The brand’s newest collection, Indulge, is a bit different, because we already feel like every product is going to become a staple for fall. Capturing the feeling of a decadent dinner party where no taste is too extravagant and nothing is off limits, the collection features rich metallics, jewel tones and textures that feel, as the name puts it, indulgent.

Available online August 15 and in stores August 22, MAC’s Indulge collection features five lipsticks ($15 each), five lipglass tints ($15 each), six nail lacquers ($16 each), three Fluidline eyeliners ($16 each), two blushes ($21 each), eight eye shadows ($15 each), one mascara ($21) and two brushes ($24 each). Take a peek at the entire collection above and tell us which items you’re loving in the comments below!

Images Courtesy of MAC Cosmetics

