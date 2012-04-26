MAC Cosmetics Creates A Fashion Set For Your Lips And Tips

Obsessed with Russian Red? Dream about Spice? Stock up on Myth? These MAC Cosmetic shades are some of our favorites and now we can all get 3x the fun! Going off of one of this season’s most popular trends, MAC took 7 of their most popular shades to create a 3-piece Fashion Set so you can match your lips to your tips.

Available May through June, these limited-edition Fashion Sets includes a lipstick, a lipglass and a nail lacquer in one of these iconic hues:

Spice — Best-selling lip pencil in 22 countries.

Myth — Best-selling lipstick in 5 countries.

Russian Red — Best-selling lipstick in 8 countries.

Snob — Best-selling lipstick in 5 countries.

Chestnut — Best-selling lip pencil in the US.

Rebel — Cult favorite, wine colored lip.

Girl About Town — A fabulous bright fuchsia.

Which set are you itching to get your hands on? Let us know in the comment section below!