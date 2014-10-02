MAC’s New Makeup Collaboration With Brooke Shields Launches Today

If you’re in the market for a few new beauty buys this fall, we suggest checking out MAC’s new Icon collection, launched in partnership with 49-year-old actress and iconic beauty Brooke Shields.

First and foremost: Yes, the 15-piece collection features a bunch of products to help you get Brooke’s famous eyebrows (or try to, anyway—hers are pretty matchless), but it’s also packed with very necessary items to add to any beauty arsenal, like bronzers, lipsticks, an enormous 15-pan eyeshadow palette, nail lacquers, and more. It’s also a nice touch that every shade and finish was chosen by Shields herself, inspired by her own go-to beauty looks for day and night.

The collection launches today in stores (it’s online already!), but if you like what you see, you better act fast since it’s limited-edition.

Now, if only we can figure out how to get her amazing sun-kissed hair from 1980’s “The Blue Lagoon.” Or her amazing legs from her Calvin Klein campaigns. Or…