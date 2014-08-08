StyleCaster
MAC Cosmetics and Brooke Shields Are Collaborating For Your Best Eyebrows

Augusta Falletta
by
Step aside, Cara Delevingne, because the original queen of bold brows, Brooke Shields, is ready to take over the beauty world once again. Announced today, Shields will be launching a collection with MAC Cosmetics, which means iconic eyebrows for everyone! Though the line includes much more than brow grooming — lipsticks, blushes, eyeshadow palettes, and more will also be included — the brand’s latest Icon collection has us buzzing about the potential for Shields-inspired brows.

After being approached by James Gager, MAC’s senior vice president and creative director, to create a line, Shields went home to do her homework, telling WWD, “The minute [James] planted the seed, I went to work on my [inspiration] book. I was smearing lipsticks and making smudges of products, tearing out ideas. I brought it to the first meeting, and the surprising thing is that they cared. I was like, ‘You’re punking me.’ They were treating me as an equal, and it encouraged me to have my vision.”

With 15 cosmetic products ranging from $17 to $85, this will be MAC’s largest Icon collection to date. The collection will be available October 2 in stores and online.

