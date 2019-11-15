MAC’s Black Friday Sale is a Lipstick Lover’s Dream With Can’t-Miss Freebies: EXCLUSIVE

Scroll To See More Images

Lipstick and MAC Cosmetics go together like peanut butter and jelly. Though we’re equally obsessed with top-selling products like the silky-smooth Studio Fix foundation and luminous Skinfinish highlighter, its lippie assortment includes some of the industry’s most iconic shades with plenty of celebrity co-signs to boot. (Ruby Woo, anyone?) This year, the MAC Cosmetics Black Friday sale only elevates our obsession, thanks to deals that make it so easy to stock up on tubes without blowing our entire holiday budget.

For starters, MAC always brings it with worthwhile markdowns. Last year’s Turkey Day event included full-size eyeshadow and liquid lipstick as gifts with purchase. This year, freebies are up for grabs again, except there are less exclusions on the storewide promotions. Long story short: don’t sleep on this unless you’re willing to miss out on the top-sellers that you and, well, everyone else, will be going after at the same time. With that being said, here’s an exclusive first look at the Black Friday 2019 deets.

First, from 11/27-12/3, MAC Lover members get 25% everything (excluding VIVA GLAM) online and in-store. I know what you’re probably thinking: um, how does this help if I’m not a MAC Lover member?! The good news is it literally costs nothing to join the MAC Lover Loyalty Program; all you need is an email address.

The tier-based program is organized according to how much you spend in a calendar year. Joining will automatically place you into the Lover tier (no purchase required), while those who spend $150 or more are upgraded to Devoted and those who spend at least $500 are designated to the Obsessed tier. The higher the tier, the more perks you get. However, the Black Friday promo only requires the lowest-level membership, which means you basically have no excuse. Sign up in-store or online and you’re in–it’s as simple as that.

Should you want to bypass joining the loyalty program, there’s still an opportunity to score beauty loot for yourself or makeup lovers on your holiday shopping list. From 11/28-12/2, you’ll get a free gift with purchases of $45 or more. As for the options, you get to choose between a Fix+ scent or the 70 Lash falsies (above). The latter is a dramatic style with crisscross hairs that will elongate the eye shape of anyone who lives for doing the absolute most.

Now that you know what’s in store, you might as well start mapping out your wishlist. Should you need inspiration, here are some of our go-to favorites.

Powder Kiss Lipstick-Style Shocked!

There’s no denying that a red statement lip is timeless, making this a must-have shad. It delivers a universally-flattering orange-red tone to your lips. Plus, it delivers a powdery-soft finish to your pucker, making it a lippie to snag should you like a matte finish with a bit of moisture.

$19 at MAC Cosmetics

Matte Lipstick in Pink Pigeon

However, if you desire a lipstick with a dramatic matte finish, be sure to grab this electric Barbie pink shade that offers a no-shine matte finish.

$18.50 at MAC Cosmetics

Amplified Lipstick in Smoked Almond

But, if a classic creamy lip is more up your alley, be sure to add this one to your shopping cart, as it delivers a romantic bright rose brown shade that is full of gorgeous shine.

$18.50 at MAC Cosmetics

Starring You Opalescent Powder

This year’s holiday collection truly deserves a standing ovation, thanks to glitzy lipsticks with intense color payoff and luminizers that any A-lister would approve of. This face powder comes in two shades, pink and gold, that will warm up any complexion with just the right amount of shimmer.

$36 at MAC Cosmetics

Studio Fix Fluid SPF 15

A best-seller for all skin types, but especially those with excess oil, this full-coverage foundation delivers a matte finish that doesn’t skimp on hydration or sun protection, a year-round must for everyone.

$31 at MAC Cosmetics

