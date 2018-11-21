MAC Cosmetics’ Black Friday 2018 Deals Were Tailor-Made for Eyeshadow Lovers

Scroll To See More Images

Let’s get right to it. MAC Cosmetic’s Black Friday 2018 deals are guaranteed to satisfy your beauty addiction. This year, like most makeup brands, the fun arrives early and predictably so, we’re here for the almost-instant gratification.

During past holiday seasons, the makeup giant has offered noteworthy discounts with some sales awarding us up to 40 percent off products, as well as discounted signature sets. This time around, we can expect full-sized freebies, and overall total purchase markdowns, both online and in physical stores.

From November 21-27, MAC Select Members will have the opportunity to snag 25 percent off both online and in-store purchases, though there are some exclusions to keep an eye out for (likely new and sale items). And before you give up all hope of getting a new tube of Ruby Woo, know that the Select program is completely free to join, so no excuses!

For everyone, including those who aren’t Select Members, purchases over $50 will grant you a free full-size eyeshadow on Cyber Monday (November 26). The only caveat is that this only applies to online purchases.

Finally, On November 28 and 29, you’ll be able to receive a free Retro Matte Liquid Lipstick if you spend $65 or more on your purchase. Retro Matte Liquid Lipsticks normally retail for $21, so if you’re already stocking up on some refills, a free lipstick can’t hurt.

Since these undeniably money-saving sales begin before Black Friday, we’d suggest taking advantage sooner than later since the more popular items are likely to sell out. Planning is probably the worst part of Black Friday, but at least you can take advantage of MAC’s special sale earlier than expected. In the meantime, here are 3 classic products we’re definitely keeping our eye on, including ones that are part of these promotions.

Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour

A “liquid-suede” finish that lasts on your lips with intense color payoff.

$21 $15.75 (for Select Members) at MAC Cosmetics

MAC Eyeshadow

Highly pigmented shadows that blend seamlessly and stay put.

$17 $12.75 (for Select Members) at MAC Cosmetics

Ruby Woo Lipstick

An iconic red lipstick that seems to look good on just about anyone.

$18.50 $13.88 (for Select Members) at MAC Cosmetics

Prep + Prime Fix+

A skin-soother that also sets makeup like no one’s business.

$26 $19.50 (for Select Members) at MAC Cosmetics

Studio Fix Fluid SPF 15

Medium-to-full coverage with sun protection and a matte finish.