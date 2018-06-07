Here’s Your First Look at Every Product in the MAC x Aaliyah Collection

Updated on June 7, 2018 at 1:30PM EST:

The wait is (almost) finally over. Almost a year since announcing that it would officially launch an Aaliyah-inspired collection, MAC Cosmetics is back with a sneak peek at the entire line and a launch date to look forward to.

The 12-piece M.A.C Aaliyah collection will include a bronzing powder, eyeshadow palette, two lip liners, four lip glosses, and four lipsticks, all named after songs or places related to the late singer. In an interview with Teen Vogue, Rashad Haughton–Aaliyah’s brother–revealed that he had a hand in developing each product, ensuring the collaboration would be a true reflection of everything his sister loved about beauty.

“We wanted to create a line where the minimalism is there. You can re-create those archive looks from videos and film, but at the same time, mix, match, experiment, and imagine what Aaliyah’s style would look and feel like in 2018 and the future,” he said. “Her initial style was that of a tomboy ingenue — street but sweet.”

Check out photos of each product in the gallery ahead before they’re available online (June 20) and in physical stores (June 21).

Originally published on August 25, 2017 at 11:30AM EST:

Aaliyah fans, listen up: After years of petitioning for a MAC Cosmetics x Aaliyah collection, the collaboration is finally a reality. The beauty brand announced on Thursday that a makeup line inspired by the late R&B icon is in the works and will debut in summer 2018.

The announcement, which came a day before the 16th anniversary of the fatal plane crash that took the singer’s life, follows two years after fans created an “Aaliyah for MAC” Change.org petition. As of today, the petition has amassed more than 26,000 supporters.

The news, which was announced on MAC’s social media, also follows the brand’s wildly successful Selena Quintanilla-inspired beauty line, also born out of a fan-driven petition.

No word yet on what the collection will include, though based on the singer’s slay-worthy red carpet looks, we’re guessing that plenty of nude lipstick and smoky eye shadows will make it into the mix.