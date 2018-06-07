StyleCaster
Share

Here’s Your First Look at Every Product in the MAC x Aaliyah Collection

What's hot
StyleCaster

Here’s Your First Look at Every Product in the MAC x Aaliyah Collection

by
Here’s Your First Look at Every Product in the MAC x Aaliyah Collection
12 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

Updated on June 7, 2018 at 1:30PM EST: 

The wait is (almost) finally over. Almost a year since announcing that it would officially launch an Aaliyah-inspired collection, MAC Cosmetics is back with a sneak peek at the entire line and a launch date to look forward to.

The 12-piece M.A.C Aaliyah collection will include a bronzing powder, eyeshadow palette, two lip liners, four lip glosses, and four lipsticks, all named after songs or places related to the late singer. In an interview with Teen Vogue, Rashad Haughton–Aaliyah’s brother–revealed that he had a hand in developing each product, ensuring the collaboration would be a true reflection of everything his sister loved about beauty.

Aaliyah x MAC Collection

Courtesy of MAC

“We wanted to create a line where the minimalism is there. You can re-create those archive looks from videos and film, but at the same time, mix, match, experiment, and imagine what Aaliyah’s style would look and feel like in 2018 and the future,” he said. “Her initial style was that of a tomboy ingenue — street but sweet.”

Check out photos of each product in the gallery ahead before they’re available online (June 20) and in physical stores (June 21).

Originally published on August 25, 2017 at 11:30AM EST:

Aaliyah fans, listen up: After years of petitioning for a MAC Cosmetics x Aaliyah collection, the collaboration is finally a reality. The beauty brand announced on Thursday that a makeup line inspired by the late R&B icon is in the works and will debut in summer 2018.

MORE: Shay Mitchell Uses Beets to Tint Her Lips

The announcement, which came a day before the 16th anniversary of the fatal plane crash that took the singer’s life, follows two years after fans created an “Aaliyah for MAC” Change.org petition. As of today, the petition has amassed more than 26,000 supporters.

The news, which was announced on MAC’s social media, also follows the brand’s wildly successful Selena Quintanilla-inspired beauty line, also born out of a fan-driven petition.

MORE: The Epic Beauty Evolution of Lily Collins

No word yet on what the collection will include, though based on the singer’s slay-worthy red carpet looks, we’re guessing that plenty of nude lipstick and smoky eye shadows will make it into the mix.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 12
STYLECASTER | Aaliyah x MAC Collection | 'Baby Girl' Bronzing Powder

'Baby Girl' Bronzing Powder, $28

Photo: Courtesy of MAC
STYLECASTER | Aaliyah x MAC Collection | 'Age Ain't Nothing' Eye Shadow Palette

'Age Ain't Nothing' Eye Shadow Palette, $32

Photo: Courtesy of MAC
STYLECASTER | Aaliyah x MAC Collection | 'At Your Best You Are...' Lipglass

'At Your Best You Are...' Lipglass, $17.50

Photo: Courtesy of MAC
STYLECASTER | Aaliyah x MAC Collection | 'Brooklyn Born' Lipglass

'Brooklyn Born' Lipglass, $17.50

Photo: Courtesy of MAC
STYLECASTER | Aaliyah x MAC Collection | 'Li Li's Motor City' Lipglass

'Li Li's Motor City' Lipglass, $17.50

Photo: Courtesy of MAC
STYLECASTER | Aaliyah x MAC Collection | '1 In a Million' Lipglass

'1 In a Million' Lipglass, $17.50

Photo: Courtesy of MAC
STYLECASTER | Aaliyah x MAC Collection | 'Follow Your Heart' Lip Pencil

'Follow Your Heart' Lip Pencil, $18

Photo: Courtesy of MAC
STYLECASTER | Aaliyah x MAC Collection | 'Nevermore' Lip Pencil

'Nevermore' Lip Pencil, $18

Photo: Courtesy of MAC
STYLECASTER | Aaliyah x MAC Collection | "Hot Like..." Lipstick

"Hot Like..." Lipstick, $18.50

Photo: Courtesy of MAC
STYLECASTER | Aaliyah x MAC Collection | 'More Than a Woman' Lipstick

'More Than a Woman' Lipstick, $18.50

Photo: Courtesy of MAC
STYLECASTER | Aaliyah x MAC Collection | 'Street Thing' Lipstick

'Street Thing' Lipstick, $18.50

Photo: Courtesy of MAC
STYLECASTER | Aaliyah x MAC Collection | 'Try Again' Lipstick

'Try Again' Lipstick, $18.50

Photo: Courtesy of MAC

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Expert Tips for Making the Most of Hat Hairstyles

Expert Tips for Making the Most of Hat Hairstyles
  • STYLECASTER | Aaliyah x MAC Collection | 'Baby Girl' Bronzing Powder
  • STYLECASTER | Aaliyah x MAC Collection | 'Age Ain't Nothing' Eye Shadow Palette
  • STYLECASTER | Aaliyah x MAC Collection | 'At Your Best You Are...' Lipglass
  • STYLECASTER | Aaliyah x MAC Collection | 'Brooklyn Born' Lipglass
  • STYLECASTER | Aaliyah x MAC Collection | 'Li Li's Motor City' Lipglass
  • STYLECASTER | Aaliyah x MAC Collection | '1 In a Million' Lipglass
  • STYLECASTER | Aaliyah x MAC Collection | 'Follow Your Heart' Lip Pencil
  • STYLECASTER | Aaliyah x MAC Collection | 'Nevermore' Lip Pencil
  • STYLECASTER | Aaliyah x MAC Collection | "Hot Like..." Lipstick
  • STYLECASTER | Aaliyah x MAC Collection | 'More Than a Woman' Lipstick
  • STYLECASTER | Aaliyah x MAC Collection | 'Street Thing' Lipstick
  • STYLECASTER | Aaliyah x MAC Collection | 'Try Again' Lipstick
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share