M.A.C.’s Newest Collab Was Inspired By Actual Tattoos

Ever since the ’90s, M.A.C. has been one of the top brands when it comes to collaborations with other artists and celebrities. Just think of iconic collections from Beth Ditto, Iris Apfel, Proenza Schouler and even The Simpsons. Up next is M.A.C. x Comme des Garçons, a partnership between the beauty brand and the Japanese label founded by and headed by designer Rei Kawakubo. According to M.A.C., Kawakubo has had a “long-time fascination” with tattoos and tattooing, and this collection pays homage to that.

“One of the greatest shades of black is the one that we can see in tattooed skin: black ink in faded tattoos tends to turn into a cloudy warm blue, defining and shadowing its contours,” said Baltasar Gonzalez Pinel, M.A.C.’s director of makeup artistry, in a statement. “That precise quality of blue-black enhances the dimension and placement of the designs and transforms the deeply personal act of tattooing…it becomes ‘body literature’ instead of just ‘body paint.'”

What the team came up with is a seven-piece collection of smudge-proof black eyeliner and deep almost-black hues in various formulas, as well as a setting powder. While not new products to M.A.C., the set and packaging are new and limited-edition. You can basically create your own temporary tattoo, or just slay a few different types of graphic eyeliner looks. The kit includes: Brushstroke 24-hour Liner in Brushblack, which has a precision brush tip; the creamy pencil Pro-Longwear Eye Liner in Definedly Black, Mountain Air, and Night Trail; gel Pro-Longwear Fluidline in Blacktrack; Liquidlast 24-Hour Waterproof Liner in Point Black; and Prep + Prime Transparent Finishing Powder.

The set comes in a super-cool reusable bag that resembles Comme des Garçons’ Fall 2019 collection.

If you’re dying to get your hands on this limited-edition collection (and same!), I’m sorry to say there’s a bit of a catch. It’s available for $247 (€225 EUR) only at the brand-new Dover Street Parfums Market in Paris from now until October 13. But if you aren’t making a trip to Paris anytime soon, you can shop each item separately without the Comme des Garçons limited-edition packaging on the M.A.C. website and in stores.

