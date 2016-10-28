Why M.A.C Is Teaming Up with Caitlyn Jenner

Today is Caitlyn Jenner’s 67th birthday. Her famous family has sent her lots of love via their various apps. Kim Kardashian’s team made Jenner her very own Kimoji, based on those iconic Wheaties boxes from back in the day. And Jenner chose this day to announce that she’s teaming up with M.A.C to give $1.3 million in grants to the transgender community.

Jenner and the M.A.C AIDS Fund’s Transgender Initiative are distributing funds to 21 organizations that benefit transgender rights, economic empowerment, and access to healthcare, including GLAAD, Gender Spectrum, the Los Angeles LGBT Center, and the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center in New York.

“Transgender people have had unprecedented visibility in the last few years, but it hasn’t always benefited trans people, particularly those most in need,” Jenner said. “With M.A.C I’ve found a partner that demonstrates a real commitment to the funding of transgender specific organizations and projects.” The money is coming from a project Jenner started with the cosmetics company in April, when they released a limited-edition lipstick, Finally Free, designed by Jenner. All of the proceeds from the sales of that rosy nude lipstick benefitted the M.A.C Transgender Initiative, which made this $1.3 million donation possible.

“I’ve been granted an extraordinary platform, one built upon the work of countless, and too often nameless, trans people who came before me,” Jenner acknowledged. “I’m honored to be a part of this moment, and to give back to the community to whom I owe so much.”

Back in April, Jenner’s goal for her lipstick was simple: “I want people to use it every day so they have to buy more,” she said. “I want to raise a lot of money. It’s very simple.” Mission accomplished.

While most members of the Kardashian-Jenner dynasty usually go with an over-the-top birthday party to commemorate another revolution around the Earth, seems as though Jenner is going a little more philanthropic. To that, we say—bravo. And happy birthday.