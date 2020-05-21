StyleCaster
Fake a Summer Vacation Tan With M.A.C.’s New Bronzer Collection

Elizabeth Denton
by
Photo: ImaxTree.

While summer isn’t officially canceled, of course, it can still feel like a bummer to be stuck (safe!) inside and unable to get together with friends. Well, M.A.C.’s bronzer collection is here to inject a little summer vacay into whatever you get to do or not do in the warm weather. The limited-edition summer lineup includes products for your eyes, lips, face and body for a head-to-toe glow. Brush on some bronzer, pop on a gold eye and take a walk—and a photo for Instagram, obviously.

The line includes the favorite Foiled Shadows in new bronzy colors, all-new Strobe Face Glaze for dewy bronze and highlight, matte bronzers for those who want the glow without the glitter, lipstick, Lip Glass and more. It’s a huge collection but it’s limited edition so if you see something you want, now’s the time to grab it. All skin tones and types can rock these face and body bronzers and not just during summer, either.

“The technology of the Foiled Shadows allows for a versatile application on eyes,” says M.A.C. Cosmetics Senior National Artist Keri Blair in a press release. “Use dry for a soft powdery glow or mist your brush with Fix+ for a liquid metallic shine. Tap on the new Strobe Face Glaze to the high plains of the face for a uniquely dewy glow.”

Summer might begin June 20 but this collection launches June 1. Check back here and shop your favorites, below.

mac foiled shadow

Image: M.A.C.

Foiled Shadow in Monaco-co

A warm, rich brown.

Monaco-co $26
mac foiled shadow

Image: M.A.C.

Foiled Shadow in Sand Tropez

A golden brown.

Sand Tropez $26
mac foiled shadow

Image: M.A.C.

Foiled Shadow in Sunphoria

A cool, light pink.

Sunphoria $26
mac foiled shadow

Image: M.A.C.

Foiled Shadow in Tide ‘n’ Seek

A taupy purple.

Tide n Seek $26
mac foiled shadow

Image: M.A.C.

Foiled Shadow in White Haute

A champagne.

White Haute $26
mac lip glass

Image: M.A.C.

LipGlass in Would Rather Lounge

A warm brown-red with slight red and gold pearl.

Would Rather Lounge $18.50
mac lip glass

Image: M.A.C.

LipGlass in Too Cool for Pool

A pink coral with slight gold pearl.

Too Cool for Pool $18.50
mac lip glass

Image: M.A.C.

LipGlass in Summer Chromance

A bronze with pink and gold pearl.

Summer Chromance $18.50
mac lip glass

Image: M.A.C.

LipGlass in Out of This Pearl

A clear with gold pearl.

Out of This Pearl $18.50
mac lipstick

Image: M.A.C.

Lustre Lipstick in A La Plage

A light nude with slight gold pearl.

A La Plage $20
mac lipstick

Image: M.A.C.

Lustre Lipstick in Cannes Do!

A bright orange.

Cannes Do! $20
mac lipstick

Image: M.A.C.

Applified Lipstick in Cote D’Amour

A bright fuschia.

Cote D'Amour $20
mac lipstick

Image: M.A.C.

Lustre Lipstick in Set To Sizzle

A grapefruit pink.

Set To Sizzle $20
mac lipstick

Image: M.A.C.

Dazzle Lipstick in Wham

A plum brown with pink pearl.

Wham $20
mac bronzingcollection prepprimefixplus100ml bronzelite 300dpi 1 Fake a Summer Vacation Tan With M.A.C.s New Bronzer Collection

Prep + Prime Fix+ in Bronzelite

Fix+ with bronze pearl.

Bronzelite $30
mac matte bronzer

Image: M.A.C.

Next To Nothing Bronzing Powder in Beige-ing Beauty

A light yellow-brown.

Beige-ing Beauty $32
mac matte bronzer

Image: M.A.C.

Next To Nothing Bronzing Powder in Totally Taupe

Brown with yellow undertones.

Totally Taupe $32
mac strobe face glaze

Image: M.A.C.

Strobe Face Glaze in Bronzejour

A deep bronze.

Bronzejour $28
mac strobe face glaze

Image: M.A.C.

Strobe Face Glaze in Let’s Make Waves

A rose champagne.

Let's Make Waves $28
mac strobe face glaze

Image: M.A.C.

Strobe Face Glaze in Like it Lilac That

An opalescent lavender pearl.

Like it Lilac That $28
mac strobe face glaze

Image: M.A.C.

Strobe Face Glaze in Magic Hour

A gold pink-peach.

Magic Hour $28
mac medium face fan brush

Image: M.A.C.

143SES Medium Face Fan Brush

For powder.

Medium Face Fan Brush $38.50
mac strobe body lotion

Image: M.A.C.

Strobe Body Lotion in Bronzelite

Strobe body lotion with bronze pearl.

Bronzelite $35
