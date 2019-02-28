Here’s a First Look at Every Product in MAC’s Pink-Centric Spring Collection

Scroll To See More Images

From Japan to Washington, D.C., nothing announces the arrival of spring quite like a blooming, fragrant cherry blossom. And though there’s still a few weeks until that first petal drops, MAC has just launched the dreamiest, most shimmery pink-centric collection honoring Sakura season. The limited edition MAC Boom Boom Bloom collection is a mix of new shades and palettes, along with cult favorites reformulated with a fresh cherry blossom scent.

The range of pinks, creams and browns are universally flattering and the iridescent undertones add a subtle side of spring dewiness to skin. While pink is a classically girly shade, MAC has struck the perfect balance between feeling feminine without being overtly girly for a modern and sophisticated collection. It includes a nine-pan eyeshadow palette in various shades of dusty pinks, creamy pearls and a deep, buildable crimson (excellent for creating a pink-tinted smoky eye). There’s also a pearlesque pink blush, a gorgeous golden peach highlighter, 5 lipsticks ranging from pale pastel to coral to deep raspberry, and 4 Lipglass glosses from frosty pearl to bright blue pink to a midtone rose.

Finally, included in the Sakura-inspired collab is an exclusive Prep+Prime Fix+, swathed in bright cherry blossom florals with a hint of the springtime fragrance. The shades capture the delight and playfulness of spring, but the packaging is the true star of the collection. The watercolor-esque cherry blossom trees are featured in their full bloom glory on each product, revealing a beautiful sense of whimsy.

Pink is reliably flattering and fresh, and has historically been an easy color for all skin tones to pull off, so the moral of this story is to think pink. And while cherry blossoms are traditionally a springtime floral, these products can be worn all year long. The collection is available online March 4, and will be available at select MAC boutiques March 7. Check out each and every product below.

