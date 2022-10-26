M.A.C.’s ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Collab Includes the Most Stunning Highlighter Ever

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I haven’t been to a movie theater in a long time but I cannot wait to see Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11. The highly anticipated Black Panther sequel is sure to be full of suspense, heart, hot people and, of course, vibrant beauty looks. It makes perfect sense M.A.C. would team up with Marvel Studios on a Black Panther: Wakanda Forever makeup collection.

Just in time for the film’s release, M.A.C’s limited-edition, 18-piece collection launches on November 1. It includes lip (bullet lipsticks, liquid lipsticks and gloss), eye (an eyeshadow palette, eyeliner and brush) and face (highlighter and brush), plus a keepsake makeup bag. Expect pretty normal M.A.C. prices from $23 to $44. Per the brand, there’s also Black Panther-inspired packaging, jewel tones, earthy mattes and shimmering metallics “inspired by the colors, characters and textures of Wakanda.”

“Like the vibrant world of Wakanda, #MACxWakandaForever features lavish, saturated hues that look fantastic on everyone — especially those with rich skin tones,” says Fatima Thomas, Senior Artist, in a statement. “I’m looking forward to creating looks for every occasion with this collection.”

I’m especially excited about that duo of Extra Dimension Skinfinish in Royal Challenge (a warm rose-flecked gold shade) and Royal Vibrancy (a golden chocolate bronze). It looks stunning. Plus, all the product names evoke the films. Four shades of lipstick “speak to warriors of every walk of life” in Wakandan Sunset (a bright cool fuchsia), Dora Milaje (a matte blue-red), Royal Integrity (a matte warm chocolate) and Story Of Home (a pinkish neutral).

Like other M.A.C. collabs, such as Selena, Barbie, Disney’s Cruella and most recently Netflix Stranger Things, I expect this collection to sell out quickly, especially the eyeshadow palette and highlighter. Set your iCal for November 1 and head to the M.A.C. website, where it will launch first.