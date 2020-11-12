M.A.C.’s Black Friday Sale Features Some of the Biggest Discounts Ever From the Brand

There are certain beauty brands that we always keep an eye on around the holidays. These are ones that roll out the most festive products in the cutest packaging perfect for gift-giving to friends, family and ourselves, of course. M.A.C.’s Black Friday sale 2020 is up there with the best of the best when it comes to kits, value sets and products we’ll use all year round. Well, we got a sneak peek at the deals happening from M.A.C. this year, and not only are there gorgeous new products but at a major discount.

The way M.A.C.’s Black Friday/Cyber Monday is set up is a bit like the Sephora VIB sale. Your M.A.C. Lover membership status determines when you’ll shop and how much you’ll save. It’s free to sign up and you’ll become Lover status (level one) right away. When you spend $150 or more, you’ll head to Devoted status (level two). When you spend $500 or more, you’ll become Obsessed (level three). Once you figure out your status, you’ll know when you can shop.

Deals start early on November 20 for Obsessed members, with 30 percent off their entire purchases, including holiday sets. On November 21, both Obsessed and Devoted members get 25 percent off their purchase and on November 22, all members (including Lover status) get that 25 percent off. On November 23, everyone gets 25 percent off regardless of whether they’ve signed up for the reward program, plus extra daily deals.

M.A.C. is making it easier than ever to give makeup as a gift this year. Starting on November 11, you can surprise someone with a gift purchase online. They can accept the gift, swatch the shade or exchange it for a similarly priced product, taking the stress out of gift-giving. Plus, on November 26 and 27, customers can choose five products from an array of Artist-approved options and shades for just $49.

And if you’re not heading to stores this season (we don’t blame you!), there are a bunch of safe ways to shop. You can shop online for delivery, safely grab your purchase with select complimentary curbside pick-up or even order 2-hour delivery with Postmates for $7.95. So many options!

Have no idea what to choose? We’ve got you! Shop some of our favorite holiday-ready products and kits, below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Grand Spectacle Eye Shadow X 25 Palette

With neutral, blue, rose, peach, violet and metallic eye shadow, this palette will take you through holiday and beyond.

Boom Boom Wow Mini Advent Calendar

There are 12 beauty surprises in this advent calendar with a value of $163.

Fireworked Like A Charm Mini Lipglass Kit

Pick Pink or Neutral and get three mini Lipglass shades plus this cute fuzzy bag—all with a $41 value.

Flashing Ice Extra Dimension Skinfinish Trio

Choose from Light or Gold and get three gorgeous highlighters in light or medium-deep shades.

Wow-Factor Eye Kit

Choose from Copper or Bronze and get Extra Dimension Eye Shadow, Technakohl Liner and In Extreme Dimension 3D Black Lash Mascara, all valued at $84.