MAC x Azealia Banks Lipstick for FNO; Vajazzle Has Been Added to the Dictionary

Here’s what’s going on in the beauty world to take you into your weekend:

MAC will be offering a limited edition lipstick for FNO (called Yung Rapunxel) in collaboration with Azealia Banks for FNO as well as offering an exclusive performance by the star at their NYC SoHo store. (MAC Press Release)

Vajazzle has been officially added to the Oxford Dictionary. What a world we live in…(The Cut)

NARS has finally released images of the Andy Warhol collection, and the packaging is to-die-for. (WWD)

Kim K may be shunned by Anna Wintour, but some people in fashion are taking notice as she was hard at work on the set of a V Magazine photo shoot last night. (Fashionista)

Glitter nail art is one of the best things ever, and this nail art tutorial is one of the best DIY’s you’ll watch today. (Girls in the Beauty Department)