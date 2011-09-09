MAC Artist Keri Blair Takes Us Inside Her Fashion Week Prep

Just as New York Fashion Week was getting underway, Keri Blair, Senior Makeup Artist at M.A.C Cosmetics took us chronologically and visually through her day which involved a look into her New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2012 Diary!

Friday September 2, 2011

7:20 AM UGH what is that noise? My alarm already; hit the SNOOZE until 8 Zzzzz

8:00 AM UP and AT ’em. Shoulder exercises (gotta keep this thing in shape; its going to be a crazy 4 weeks) shower, makeup, hair etc…

9:20 AM – Google search on Gorey, Silverstein and Wednesday Addams as references for my Rachel Antonoff makeup test later today. (Also have to print out inspiration for my NYFW week nails, CHALLAH!)

10:15 AM In the car and off to Altuzarra’s new show room for an inspirational video shoot.

11:30 AM Have a little down time while Joseph is being interviewed so time to catch up on Twitter, sending out a few #FF Hi TWEEPS!!

1:15 PM LUNCH thank goodness I am starved! Stir Fry YUMMY

1:44 PM Caught up with my Mom- a friend had a makeup question…so its Keri to the rescue Doctor of Gloss LOL.

2:00 PM Have some down time before my makeup test (I am keying Rachel Antonoff this season). Think I might review my #NYFW schedule and then head to MUJI for some baby Q-tips!

3:30 PM Arrive at Rachel Antonoff’s studio their small space is all a buzz with models trying on clothing. They are casting, casting, casting! I get a few minutes with Rachel to discuss inspiration and makeup for the show!

4:00 PM- My test model arrives I try out a few looks based on Rachel’s inspiration. I am excited to use some of M.A.C’s new spring palettes!

5:30 PM- Solidify the makeup look and chat with my assistant Jessica about what we will need for the show

6:00 PM Heading to my nail appointment (these digits need to look cute for the week) stop by MAOZ for a little falafel Yummo!

6:15 PM Arrive at Ran’s new nail spot so we can get down to the business at hand! My nails!

10:00 PM Arrive home to the hubby and kitties…it’s time to decompress and then head off to sleep for some well needed beauty rest Good Night!