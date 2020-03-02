M.A.C.’s Collab With ‘Euphoria’ Star Alexa Demie Is, Not Surprisingly, All About Bold Eyes

Just when beauty and makeup trends were feeling a little stale, Euphoria came along and reenergized everyone to get creative again with their looks. It’s not surprising the actors from the show are doing creative things on their own. Barbie Ferreira is the first face of Becca and Hunter Schafer is slaying in Calvin Klein campaigns. Now, it’s Alexa Demie’s turn with a M.A.C. line called the More Than Meets the Eye Collection. The 3-piece line has everything you need to get a Euphoria-ready bold eye, seemingly inspired by Demie’s character, Maddy Perez.

Demie’s spoken out about her lifetime love of beauty, growing up in LA and favoring a bold, black cat-eye as a signature look. Being on Euphoria and playing around with Maddy’s looks has helped push her creativity forward. A collection with M.A.C. is perfect for the actress, especially since her mother was actually a M.A.C. makeup artist while Demie was growing up.

“When M.A.C. approached me to be a part of their More Than Meets The Eye campaign, I was beyond ecstatic and couldn’t think of a more iconic brand to collaborate with,” Demie said in a statement. “In the collection, I fell in love with all of the colorful eye shadows, especially the blues, greens and pinks that made it so much fun to create beautiful eye looks.”

Because Euphoria made everyone so excited about eye makeup, this collection includes eight shades of Eye Brows Big Boost Fibre Gel, nine colors of Dazzleshadow Extreme and 36 hues of revamped Eye Shadow. Your eyes will stand out using this collection, that’s for sure.

You don’t have to wait to get your bold eye in order. The More Than Meets The Eye collection is out today. Shop some of our favorites, below.

Eye Brows Big Boost Fibre Gel

This gel formula has microfibers to boost volume in your brows. Choose from eight natural-looking shades, including Stud (deepest black-brunette).

Dazzleshadow Extreme

Choose from nine bold shades with a molten metallic finish, including Emerald Cut (electric teal).

Eye Shadow

There are 36 new shades of this ultra-pigmented shadow, including Mint Condition (pale green).

