It’s a Whole New World for Your Routine Thanks to MAC’s Latest Collab

It’s always a good day when our childhood dreams are realized; specifically, the one where we transform into Princess Jasmine and our living room carpet starts levitating. Okay, so that’s not exactly what we’re getting, but MAC’s latest collab will certainly suffice. The brand is launching a collection inspired by the live-action Aladdin starring Naomi Scott (May 24) and everything is just as ornate and beautiful as you would expect.

The line is only 3 pieces, but they pack a pretty princess punch. TBH, we were expecting something a bit more expansive, like a collection of poppy lip colors. But this theatric bundle is quite the contrary and we’re already in a staring contest with the metallic and jewel tones.

The collection includes a fuchsia colored lipstick, a golden pressed powder bronzer, and 9-shadow eyeshadow palette. And MAC’s senior artist Dominic Skinner was one of the first to reveal the line on his Instagram page. “Manifest your magic” is officially our new beauty mantra.

The brand hasn’t released many more deets, but we do have pictures to hold you over until May 1 when it’s expected to officially launch. As you can see, each product is in gorgeously decorated gold packaging with turquoise and pink designs that you’ll definitely want to include in all future #shelfies. Keep scrolling to see the products up, close and personal. Trust us, you’ll be just as infatuated as we are.

MAC x Aladdin Eyeshadow Palette

MAC x Aladdin Lipstick

MAC x Aladdin Bronzer

