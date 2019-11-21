Confirmed—M.A.C. Has the Prettiest Advent Calendar of the Holiday Season

Gone are the days of those chalky chocolate advent calendars we had as kids. Now, they’re gorgeous and filled with things like makeup, such as the M.A.C. advent calendar for 2019. It’s part of the brand’s massive holiday collection called Starring You. It’s all about glitter and glam with 33 (!) holiday sets to either give as gifts or keep for yourself. You’ll be able to create a New Year’s Eve look that’ll turn heads.

As much as we love makeup sets, we’re drooling over the star of the show, the 24-piece Stars For Days Advent Calendar. It’s shaped like a big purple star that basically looks like a piece of decor for a New Year’s Eve party. But instead, it actually includes a tiny chic gift for you every day leading up to the holidays. It’s really fun because you get a great mix of products and can test a new shade or formula you’ve always wanted to try.

While each is supposed to be a surprise, we can give you a sneak peek into what you’ll get inside. There are a few samples of new and buzzy products, including Strobe Cream in Pinklite, Cleanse Off Oil and Prep + Prime Natural Radiance. There’s also a Stars For Days key chain, Prep + Prime Lip and Brow Set in Clear.

Lipstick lovers, get ready. There are six mini lippies in the calendar: Pink Pigeon (a matte bright pink), Cockney (a sheer yellow-red in the Lustre formula), Relentlessly Red (a Retro Matte bright pinkish coral), Sin (a matte dark blue-red), Yash (a matte deep neutral) and Russian Red (a matte intense blue-red).

If you prefer a glossy look, there are four Lipglass shades: Very Go Lightly (a shimmering champagne), Please Me (a muted rosy-tinted pink), Explicit (a golden bronze with icy silver shimmer) and Lipglass Clear.

You can basically create full makeup looks with this advent calendar. You’ll also get five eyeshadow shades: Satin Taupe (a frosty beige with gold pearl), Beauty Marked (a black-red velvet with sparkle), Expensive Pink (a pink with duochrome), Cork (a muted satin golden brown) and Shroom (a soft beige satin with shimmer). Finish your glam with loose pigments: Rose (a rose with copper sparkle), Vanilla (a soft ivory white) and Melon (a soft, bright golden peach).

Grab the Stars for Days Advent Calendar for $195 on Ulta’s website now.

