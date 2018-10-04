Stop Everything and Shop the Last of M.A.C’s Aaliyah Collection

Items from the M.A.C collaboration inspired by the late R&B singer Aaliyah are on sale at Saks Fifth Avenue and won’t be restocked once they’re gone. Fans waited with anticipation for almost over a year after the collection was teased in August 2017 and finally released this past June.

Thanks to the the department store’s Friends & Family Sale (which ends 10/8), select clothing, shoes and accessories are 25 percent off. Also, using the code SAKSFF18 through October 5th gets you an extra 10 percent off. Who doesn’t love a good deal?

The full collection included lip glasses, lipsticks, lip pencils, a bronzer and an eyeshadow palette. Now, only the “Age Aint Nothing” palette and two shades of the lipsticks remain. In short: they’re can’t-miss buys. Shop them ahead.

Age Ain’t Nothing Eyeshadow Palette

This item is nearly half-off! Enjoy nine moody, neutral shades that are perfect for the fall season.

$19.20 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Lipstick in “Street Thing” and “Try Again”

“Street Thing” is a sweet, neutral shade, while “Try Again” is a daring statement shade that will leave them guessing!

$11.10 at Saks Fifth Avenue