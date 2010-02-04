M.A.C. and Milk Studios Join Forces for Fashion Week

Fashion Week is upon us, which means endless shows, late night champagne-fueled parties, ruthless cab maneuvering, and plenty of miles on your six-inch heels. This season, it also means the launch of the second-ever exclusive M.A.C. and Milk Cosmetics Collection — a selection of backstage essentials found in every makeup artist’s kit. The limited collection, which is sold entirely online, features show staples that are consistently relied upon by the M.A.C PRO Team to create key fashion week beauty trends throughout the world.

According to Gordon Espinet, the Vice President of Global Makeup Artistry, M.A.C. Cosmetics, “Radiant skin, smoky eyes and beige lips seem to be a part of the beauty trends every season. The M.A.C. and Milk Collection are the iconic products that create these trends. No makeup artist can live without these products during Fashion Week.”



For his part, Milk Studios founder and Creative Director Mazdack Rassi is excited about the joint venture, saying, “We’re extremely proud to be working with M.A.C. Cosmetics on this exclusive makeup collection, which further extends the creative synergy between the two companies. M.A.C. and Milk is a makeup collection inspired by the people we work with; photographers, stylists, and editors — it’s fashion’s choice of beauty.”

The line includes face and body foundation, fast-response eye cream, Fix+ (a skin spritz made of a blend of green tea, chamomile and cucumber), Zoom Lash mascara, and Mineralize Skinfinish Natural — among other treats.

In addition to the collection’s launch, M.A.C. and Milk will be hosting veteran and emerging designers’ runway shows, presentations, and special events during the New York Fall/Winter 2010 fashion week, from February 11- February 18.

Check out a peek at the exclusive M.A.C. and Milk Collection below:

1 & 2: Face and Body Foundation and Fast-Response Eye Cream



Left: This water-based and water-resistant foundation provides sheer and natural-looking coverage in a long-lasting formula. Right: This caffeinated cream de-puffs, firms, soothes, and softens skin around the eyes.



3 & 4: Fix+ and Zoom Lash



Left: One spritz of this vitamin and mineral blend of green tea, chamomile, cucumber, and a scent of Scugi leaves the skin radiant and fresh. Right: This smudge-proof and long-wearing mascara provides instant volume and length to the lashes in a rich black shade.

5. Mineralize Skinfinish Natural and Lipglass



Left: This luxurious face powder contains baked-in minerals that provide a dimensional, yet natural, matte finish. Perfect to set and fix foundation. Right: MAC’s infamous Lipglass is the ultimate sheer glossy lip finish, containing Jojoba Oil which softens and conditions the skin.



