M.A.C Is Possibly Getting Cooler with Cindy Sherman Collab

M.A.C has a tendency to align itself with some cool kids, who may or may not be a bit random Gaga, Cyndi Lauper, Mary J. Blige, Fergie Ferg, Nicki Minaj and Ricky Martin, to name a few. They’re all definitely in the zeitgeist, or have been at one time, but the beauty brand’s best alignment yet, in my opinion, isn’t a Viva Glam collaborator, it’s their new partnership with fine art photographer Cindy Sherman.

Sherman is synonymous with her self-portraits that serve as social commentary and are incredibly intricate and theatrical in terms of hair and makeup, as well as prosthetics and wigs the lady utterly transforms herself to appear nearly unrecognizable. Some of her most famous works include her looking like an Upper East sider who spent too much time on the plastic surgery table, a centerfold, a corpse and a Hitchcock blonde. So the partnership between the artist and makeup co. is hardly confusing.

Sherman stars in M.A.C.’s newest campaign in which she created three characters using three different color stories. Cindy Sherman for MAC will be available from September 29 to October 27, and I kind of want to frame one of those shots.

Photos courtesy of M.A.C