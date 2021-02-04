Sephora Is Rolling Out Its First Black-Owned Clean Makeup Brand & You’re Going to Be Obsessed

It’s hard to believe with all the makeup brands certified Clean at Sephora, none of them were started by a Black founder. Of course, Sephora stocks other stellar Black-owned products but the “clean” cosmetics space has been pretty white—until now. LYS Beauty is coming to Sephora. The brand was founded by makeup artist Tisha Thompson, who has 15 years of experience in the clean beauty industry at brands such as PÜR. She aimed to bring inclusive, accessible makeup to the masses that’s actually good for your skin. We’d say she did just that.

“I am so incredibly excited to release a line that truly fills the white spaces in the industry from affordable product innovation to inclusive marketing representation,” Thompson said in a statement. “The basic goal of most consumers remains the same throughout the years: to desire to feel confident in the skin we’re in. This collection takes a literal approach to helping our

consumers achieve that goal with formulas that satisfy your beauty wants, while taking care of your skincare needs in a very affordable way.”

The first rollout includes the hero foundation, as well as primer, blush, bronzer, setting powder, lip gloss, mascara and makeup brushes. Yeah, she’s not starting small. All the products have the Clean at Sephora label and are free from more than 50 ingredients (including fragrances), such as sulfates (SLS and SLES), parabens and phthalates. LYS is also vegan and cruelty-free, as well as made in recycled packaging.

Triple Fix Serum Foundation

There are 35 flexible shades with a buildable, light-to-medium coverage with a natural skin finish. Turmeric provides antioxidant power, while hyaluronic acid and avocado oil locks in hydration.

Higher Standard Satin Matte Cream Blush

This satin-matte blush, in six shades, features a buildable, creamy formula. Kaolin clay reduces excess shine, while avocado oil hydrates and vitamin E calms and soothes.

No Limits Matte Bronzer

Use this buildable matte bronzer to sculpt and define the face. It contains niacinamide to reduces the appearance of pores and limit shine, green tea extract for antioxidant power and sodium hyaluronate to plump fine lines.

Secure Skin Gripping Serum Primer

Keep your makeup on all day but treat skin concerns, too. Niacinamide reduces the appearance of pores, while an AHA fruit blend smooths texture and vitamin C-rich grapefruit extract brights.

Speak Love Glossy Lip Treatment Oil

This high-shine, clear lip oil features nourishing nut oils, cold-pressed chia seed oil and vitamin E to hydrate and plump lips.

Triple Fix Setting Powder

This translucent, pressed setting powder—in four shades—blurs the skin and locks in makeup.