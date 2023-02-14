The Black-Owned Beauty Brand That Shoppers Say ‘Stays On All Night’ Dropped a 6-Shade Eyeshadow Palette for $18

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s no better way to celebrate Valentine’s Day than giving yourself a gift, and yep, you heard it here first. The world may try to convince you that today is the day to shop for others, but without self-love there is no possibility of giving love to anyone else. You might as well take some time to treat yourself today to cultivate the most important relationship you’ll ever have: the one with yourself.

To celebrate V-Day in a new way, LYS beauty has officially launched at QVC. The Black-owned beauty brand that has a mission to “diversify clean beauty” has officially launched at the retailer, and to celebrate, they dropped two $18 eyeshadow palettes. The first one, “empowered” and the second one “love yourself” are two perfect $18 to $25 gift options you can pick up today that won’t break the bank. Remember, if you’re a first-time QVC shopper, you can enter code “SURPRISE” at checkout to save $10 off your total order. You just need to spend $25 to get the deal, so make sure to pick up a cream blush or a lipstick in addition to the palette to get the discount if you pick up the under $20 empower palette.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. QVC is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

LYS Beauty Love Yourself Eye Shadow Palette in Empowered

This “empowered” shadow palette is a QVC exclusive, and although it’s a $25 value, you can pick it up for just $18. It comes with six shimmery neutral shades so you can build the perfect eyeshadow look.

For an everyday look you can cover the eye with the light pink shade or browns for a light dust of color. For glam nights out, you can beef up the drama with the darker, smokey shades and use the shimmery colors as eye-catching accents. Either way you can’t go wrong because this palette comes with so many different shades to play around with.

LYS Beauty Love Your Self Eyeshadow Palette

If you’re a fan of a more colorful eyeshadow option, pick it the palette in its original color way. This one includes a bright fuchsia and bright turquoise color to spice things up. With three shades of varying brown and tan colors, you can also use this palette to build daily makeup looks as well. You can even snag these palettes on easy three easy pays to make shopping even easier.

LYS Beauty Higher Standard Cream Blush Duo with Brush

Another LYS Beauty fan-favorite is the creamy blush formulas and at QVC, you can pick up two at a time to save cash and get a free applicator brush included. This duo comes in the shade “kindness” and “self-love” and costs just $29.96 for two. If purchased separately, this pack would run you $47.

Either way you celebrate Self-Love Day (Valentine’s Day) today, you can’t go wrong. Even if you celebrate by saying one thing you love about yourself in the mirror today, I’m here to tell you, you’re doing amazing sweetie.