L’Wren Scott Talks About Why She Designed a Product With Caudalie

We all have our cult favorite products – the ones that we stock up for in bulk, and can’t imagine living without. For L’Wren Scott, fashion designer (and wife of Rolling Stone legend Mick Jagger) hers was the Caudalie Beauty Elixir, a product she first discovered in France (and continued to stock up on during each trip there). Over the years, as L’Wren raved about the product (and the line grew) founder Mathilde Thomas realized she had to meet her line’s number one fan, and reached out. The two met over tea in New York, and after bonding over their similarities as female entrepreneurs, Thomas asked L’Wren to create her very own beauty elixir.

The Caudalie x L’Wren Scott Beauty Elixir will go on sale November 1, and has a sketch on each bottle inspired by artist Gustav Klimt (the same artist who inspired L’Wren’s Fall/Winter collection). L’Wren noted that she was really inspired by the female form and silhouettes, so she took this to heart when she was drawing, and didn’t even realize that she also sketched vine-like forms as well – something Mathilde pointed out as they were discussing the final options. And, since the Caudalie brand is founded on the philosophy of the grape as the secret to anti-aging, it was obviously a perfect pairing.

As for tips for how to use your new (fancier) beauty elixir, L’Wren told us that she loves to spray hers over her face of makeup for a pick-me-up mid-day, or on the airplane (multiple times!) while traveling to help with hydration. Mathilde recommends putting it in the fridge during the summer to battle the heat, and then spraying for a little bit of a cool-down, and using it to prep your skin in the morning – some of the ingredients act like astringents, so it can even be sprayed onto a cotton pad if you don’t want to spray directly onto your face.

L’Wren Scott Caudalie Beauty Elixir, available November 1, $49, caudalie.com