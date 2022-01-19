5 Luxury Hand Soaps We Are Seriously Obsessing Over—From Le Labo to Byredo

Scroll To See More Images

There’s one thing that always wows me when I’m visiting a friend’s house for the fist time, and no it’s not a huge statement mirror or vibrant bedspread (though those items have wow-factors of their own). The thing that impresses me the most is what hand soap they keep in their bathrooms. There’s truly no bigger flex than offering your guests a luxurious experience with it.

While you may feel a designer hand soap is a frivolous purchase, think again. There are so many legit reasons to upgrade to a luxe hand wash: many are often packed with natural plant extracts and exfoliators that care for the skin, while infusing the most inviting, calming and soothing scents. The best-looking bottles of hand soap are also serious status cred, which is why bougie hotels and spas use them, letting everyone who uses your bathroom know that you have an eye (and nose) for luxury.

And luxury doesn’t always have to cost a bomb—hand soaps are usually much less expensive than perfumes or skincare products from the same brands, so it’s like getting a wee dose (or preview) of what their products smell and feel like. Yet, the bottle designs are every bit as grand. So, rather than bringing your bathroom aesthetic down with a kitschy-looking decanter, you can use luxe hand soaps to amp up the extravagance factor.

Below, we’ve picked five of our absolute favorite, most opulent hand soaps, with a bouquet of olfactory notes that make that CDC-recommended 20 second wash a dream. Keep scrolling if you’re interested in snagging a bottle for a serious sink upgrade.

Byredo Suede Hand Wash

This hand soap adds style to any bathroom. A frosted glass flacon carries notes of pear, bergamot, lily of the valley, musk, velvet plum and sweet amber. Just imagine this sitting on your counter—we can so picture it in Carrie’s bathroom in And Just Like That.

Le Labo Hand Soap

If you love the earthy, warm scent of the brand’s iconic Santal 33 fragrance, you’ll really dig how this has the same scent, with a slightly lighter delivery. This vegan, paraben-free soap bar is chock full of sustainable palm oil, olive oil, vitamin E and shea butter for supreme hydration.

Jo Malone London English Pear & Freesia Body & Hand Wash

Classic Jo Malone notes of pear, freesia and patchouli are infused into a clear gel that gently conditions and softens the skin. The formula doesn’t dry out the skin at all, leaving your hands feeling moisturized. The fragrance this hand wash packs will immerse your bathroom and linger on way after.

Diptyque Exfoliating Hand Wash

For a seriously clean feeling, ground olive stones in this Diptyque hand wash go deep to exfoliate the skin. But fret not: it still lathers up despite being a scrub, with green, floral and woody notes that are light and super refreshing. The glass bottle is refillable, so plus points for sustainability.

Aēsop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash

Super soothing and gentle are the only ways to describe this skin-loving hand wash. Orange, rosemary and lavender oils tenderly cleanse hands without drying them out, and the citrus, woody and herbaceous fragrance is so light and invigorating, you won’t be able to stop sniffing your hands post washing.