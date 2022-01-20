StyleCaster
Share

Lush Brought Back Its Suggestive Bath Bombs for Valentine’s Day & It’s Hilarious

What's hot
StyleCaster

Lush Brought Back Its Suggestive Bath Bombs for Valentine’s Day & It’s Hilarious

Elizabeth Denton
by
Lush Brought Back Its Suggestive Bath Bombs for Valentine’s Day & It’s Hilarious
Photo: Adobe/Lush. Design: Cierra Miller/STYLECASTER.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

In the past few years, Lush’s Valentine’s Day collections have been iconic. The brand continually rolls out cheeky options that give off NSFW vibes in the best way possible. For Lush’s Valentine’s Day 2022, the company is bringing back favorites including the Peachy and Big Eggplant bath bombs. There are also new launches for this year, including a carrot bubble bar that resembles a naked person. (You’ll see!)

There’s never been a better time to take a moment for yourself during this stressful time. Light a candle, start the bath and pop in a yummy bath bomb. Not only are Lush’s bombs super Instagram-friendly (a pink bath!), but they also contain essential oils and aromatherapy scents to help calm you and relax your body. Plus, most are vegan, cruelty-free and package-less so there’s less stress on the environment. What a win-win.

Although Valentine’s Day is still weeks away, these products are great to use all year round. It seems Lush knew we needed a pick-me-up. Shop them online now and pick them up in stores. There’s no better gift option for a crush or friend you haven’t seen in a while.

lush shower gel

Lush.

I Can Resist Everything But Temptation Shower Gel

With cinnamon, red rose petals and ginseng.

I Can Resist Everything But Temptation $24.95
Buy Now
lush bath

Lush.

Big Eggplant Bath Bomb

With Ho wood oil, lemony litsea cubeba and tonka absolute.

Big Eggplant $14.95
Buy Now
lush heart gel

Lush.

Strawberry Heart Shower Jelly

With fresh strawberry juice, citrus oils and carrageenan.

Strawberry Heart $7.95
Buy Now
lush carrot

Lush.

Kim The Carrot Bubble Bar

With fresh carrot juice, ginger root and vanilla.

Kim The Carrot $8.95
Buy Now

lush gift

Lush.

Get That Fruity Feeling! Gift Set

Get Watermelon Sugar lip scrub, Peachy bath bomb, Kim The Carrot bubble bar and I Can Resist Everything But Temptation shower gel.

Get That Fruity Feeling! $44.95
Buy Now

STYLECASTER | Ashley Benson Interview

Tags:
share