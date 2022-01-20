Lush Brought Back Its Suggestive Bath Bombs for Valentine’s Day & It’s Hilarious

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

In the past few years, Lush’s Valentine’s Day collections have been iconic. The brand continually rolls out cheeky options that give off NSFW vibes in the best way possible. For Lush’s Valentine’s Day 2022, the company is bringing back favorites including the Peachy and Big Eggplant bath bombs. There are also new launches for this year, including a carrot bubble bar that resembles a naked person. (You’ll see!)

There’s never been a better time to take a moment for yourself during this stressful time. Light a candle, start the bath and pop in a yummy bath bomb. Not only are Lush’s bombs super Instagram-friendly (a pink bath!), but they also contain essential oils and aromatherapy scents to help calm you and relax your body. Plus, most are vegan, cruelty-free and package-less so there’s less stress on the environment. What a win-win.

Although Valentine’s Day is still weeks away, these products are great to use all year round. It seems Lush knew we needed a pick-me-up. Shop them online now and pick them up in stores. There’s no better gift option for a crush or friend you haven’t seen in a while.

I Can Resist Everything But Temptation Shower Gel

With cinnamon, red rose petals and ginseng.

Big Eggplant Bath Bomb

With Ho wood oil, lemony litsea cubeba and tonka absolute.

Strawberry Heart Shower Jelly

With fresh strawberry juice, citrus oils and carrageenan.

Kim The Carrot Bubble Bar

With fresh carrot juice, ginger root and vanilla.

Kim The Carrot $8.95 Buy Now

Get That Fruity Feeling! Gift Set

Get Watermelon Sugar lip scrub, Peachy bath bomb, Kim The Carrot bubble bar and I Can Resist Everything But Temptation shower gel.