A Naked Man and a Peach: Lush Is Bringing Back Its ~Suggestive~ Bath Bombs for Valentine’s Day

In the past few years, Lush’s Valentine’s Day collections have been iconic. The brand continually rolls out cheeky options that give off NSFW vibes in the best way possible. For Lush’s Valentine’s Day 2021, the company is bringing back favorites including the Love Boat Bath Bomb, Love Locket Bath Bomb, the Naked Attraction Massage Bar and Prince Charming Shower Gel. There are also new launches for this year, as well as everyone’s favorite peach-shaped bomb that’s become a staple.

There’s never been a better time to take a moment for yourself during this stressful time. Light a candle, start the bath and pop in a yummy bath bomb. Not only are Lush’s bombs super Instagram-friendly (a pink bath!), but they also contain essential oils and aromatherapy scents to help calm you and relax your body. Plus, most are vegan, cruelty-free and package-less so there’s less stress on the environment. What a win-win.

Although Valentine’s Day is still weeks away, these products are great to use all year round. It seems Lush knew we needed a pick-me-up. Shop them online now and pick them up in stores (where safe) on January 15. There’s no better gift option for a crush or friend you haven’t seen in a while.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Love Locket Bath Bomb

With bergamot, blackcurrant and cypress.

Naked Attraction Naked Massage Oil

With cocoa and shea butters.

Peachy Bath Bomb

With grapefruit oil, fresh peach juice and sweet davana oil.

Prince Charming Shower Gel

With grapefruit oil and a marshmallow-vanilla infusion.

Tisty Tosty Bath Bomb

With rose absolute, orris root and rosebuds.