See Lush’s Entire Valentine’s Day Collection—New Products Included

Valentine’s Day is one of those holidays you either love or loathe. I say, whether you’re partnered up or not, take the day to treat yourself. Go out to lunch, get a massage, or shop one of Lush’s Valentine’s Day 2020 gifts. Of course, you don’t have to spend a penny to do something nice for yourself. But you probably will. According to WalletHub’s 2019 Valentine’s Day Survey, the average American spends almost $162 on V-Day—and only 15 percent of people buy themselves a present. That’s way too low.

With Lush goodies, you really only have to spend the price of a latte to get something great. You’ve probably seen the brand’s suggestive bath bombs, which are honestly hilarious, but that’s not all the company is rolling out. There are 10+ more body products plus adorably wrapped presents to make gift-giving so easy. And because climate change might be on your mind even more than usual right now, know that each item in the line is cruelty-free and vegan, and some are even entirely plastic-free.

Shop some Valentine’s Day favorites in-stores and online now.

This cherry-flavored lip scrub will help your lipstick go on smoother.

Give someone the key to your heart with this Brazilian orange oil and tonka absolute bath bomb.

Watch this fizzy yacht zoom around your tub and dream about your next vacay.

This limited-edition shower gel smells of soothing grapefruit and geranium oil.

Get naked (in the shower) with this adorable limited-edition massage bar made from jasmine absolute, mimosa, ylang ylang, and osmanthus.

Use this packaging-free body conditioner for smooth skin right in the shower.

This sweet lip scrub leaves your pucker feeling smooth and soft.

Not into the more edgy bath bombs? Try this cute unicorn horn bubble bar that smells of lavender, ylang ylang and neroli.

There are a bunch of Valentine-Day kits but we especially love this cheeky version that includes a Peachy Bath Bomb and Peach Crumble Bubbleroon.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.