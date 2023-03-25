Lush’s Super Mario Bros Collection Is Peak ‘90s Nostalgia

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s virtually nothing that evokes the feeling of being 10 years old and playing video games with my little brother than seeing images of Super Mario Bros. And I know I’m not the only one. A Super Mario Bros-themed restaurant literally just opened in Los Angeles. The nostalgia is real. That’s why Lush just rolled out its Super Mario Bros collection ahead of Nintendo + Illumination’s new animated action comedy The Super Mario Bros. Movie (in theaters April 5).

The collection includes a Princess Peach body spray, Mario and Luigi shower gels and a all-new ‘surprise’ mystery Question Block bath bomb with power-up soaps hidden inside. (Now do you remember the game?!) The limited-edition 8-piece line is based on some of the most popular characters from The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

“We’re thrilled with the Lush X The Super Mario Bros. Movie collaboration,” said Stephanie Kraus, SVP Global Design and Product Development, Universal Products & Experiences, in a statement. “The collection is innovative and iconic with surprise and delight elements inspired by the film, and we can’t wait for the reaction from fans.”

Seriously, it’s so fun. Grab your favorite, below and get ready for some upgraded “me” time.

Luigi Shower Gel

This green shower gel features zesty orange oil and uplifting neroli.

Mario Shower Gel

Go for the red shower gel for a blend of fresh pomegranate juice and Persian lime oil.

Princess Peach Body Spray

This uplifting scent features Champaca absolute for a honeyed floral note and organic sweet orange oil.

Question Block 2 In 1 Bath Bomb

One of six random soaps are inside each Question Block, including flower, mushroom, coin or star soap, each with a different scent.

Princess Peach Shower Jelly

Peach infusion gives skin a dose of vitamin C and Carrageenan extract softens skin.

Bowser Shower Jelly

This is the spicer shower jelly with the addition of Star anise and cinnamon stick.

Gold Coin Soap

This sweet soap has Lush’s fan-fave caramel scent of Honey I Washed The Kids.