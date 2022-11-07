Lush’s ‘Stranger Things’ Bath Bombs Will Turn Your Water into the Upside Down

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

We have to wait until July for the second half of the last season of Stranger Things. That feels like forever. But the fever for the show isn’t slowing down, especially if Halloween is any indication. (How many as Eddie Munsons did you see?!) Now, Lush is getting into the spirit with The Hellfire Club Gift Box, a new kit featuring two limited-edition bath bombs fit for any Stranger Things fan.

The D8 bath bomb is a 3D replica of the dice used by the Hellfire Club to play Dungeons and Dragons. It features numbers relating to both Lush and Stranger Things. For example, “11” is of course the real name of El and 29 is part of the address of Lush’s first shop in Poole, Dorset UK. Roll it into your bath water and be enveloped in the scents of peppermint, grapefruit and vetivert oils with two colorful paths.

The Rift is an all-black bath bomb split with red and orange “fire” beneath giving “the upside down” vibes. This scent is warm and spicy, with orange slices and cinnamon leaf oil. When placed into the bath, flame-colored water crackles, swirls and pops.

The kit includes more than just bath bombs. You also get two collectible playing cards compatible with the Dungeons and Dragons game played in the show. Even if you don’t totally understand what the game is (like us), it’s an important part of the show and new fave character Eddie Munson. (We’re trying not to cry again.)

The Hellfire Club Bathing Duo is available to shop now on Lush’s website and will ship out the week of November 14. While you’re there, pick up the brand-new holiday collection, which includes a Candy Cane bubble bar, White Elephant bath bomb and Salted Carmel lip scrub. Yum.