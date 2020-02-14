Lush’s Spring Launches Include a Madame President Bath Bomb

A new season brings new holidays, three-day weekends and all the fun new bath bombs you can get your hands on. That’s right, Lush’s Spring 2020 collection is here and it’s good. Although you’re probably still using your Valentine’s Day goodies, it’s time to pick up new limited-edition products and returning fan favorites. The spring line features Easter-themed soaps, shower jelly, bubble bars and bath bombs, as well as Mother’s Day shower scrubs, facial cleansers and more self-care-ready goods.

There are more than 15 new Lush launches for spring. Most of them are zero waste products, meaning they don’t come in a package you need to throw out or recycle. Once you’re done, you’re done. The Easter collection is all about the Easter Bunny and eggs and all the “typical” cute Easter things, while Mother’s Day is adorably Spice Girls-themed. There’s something for everyone in your life, whether you celebrate these specific holidays or not.

Below, shop some of our favorites online on February 14. The Easter collection will be in Lush stores February 28 and Easter will be in-store April 3.

Avo Good Easter Soap

A blend of avocado, bergamot, listea cubeba and olibanum oils makes your skin feel ultra-soft.

Baby’s Bum Facial Cleanser

This naked facial cleanser cleans away dirt and oil without stripping your skin.

Blazin’ Bad Zula Bath Bomb

Cinnamon leaf, black pepper, clove bud oils and Brazilian orange oil give this bath bomb a spicy scent.

Madame President Bath Bomb

Grapefruit oil perks up skin thanks to this ultra-bright bath bomb.

Magic Rabbit Bath Bomb

Deep purple, blue and pink swirls fill the bath while the ears will just make you LOL.

Mamma Mia Shower Scrub

This body scrub is filled with naturally exfoliating fine sea and Himalayan salts.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.