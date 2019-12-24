Confirmed—Avocado Has a Scent and Soon, You’ll Want to Spray It Everywhere

Body sprays have come a long way since the 1990s. No longer are they super-strong, super-sweet scents made for tweens. Lush’s new body sprays are part of that different, more modern grouping. These are the Lush fragrances you know and love—as well as some brand-new ones—in a wide-spraying, delicate mist. Not as concentrated as a perfume, they give a ton of flexibility in when, where and how much you spray. Plus, each vegan, cruelty-free scent comes in a 100 percent recycled plastic bottle so you can feel good about your purchase.

On Boxing Day, December 26, Lush is adding 20 new body sprays to its existing collection. This is in addition to the massive Boxing Dale sale that’s happening, too. It wouldn’t be a holiday without the brand launching a huge amount of new products. These scents are a mix of current best-sellers (such as Sex Bomb and Honey I Washed the Kids) and fan-favorite fragrances from the Lush archives (including Flying Fox and Tramp).

The new collection launches on Lush’s website on December 26th and in-store (with limited availability) on January 3. If you don’t see the one you want in a shop, don’t stress. With Lush’s new Fresh to Your Steps program, you can order it in-store and Lush will deliver it to your door. You can’t beat that. Check out a few we’re especially stoked about and come back and shop post-Christmas.

This woodsy-floral fragrance was inspired by the best-selling conditioner of the same name. It’s a blend of ylang ylang, vetivert and cedarwood oils.

Inspired by the best-selling bath bomb of the same name, this scent features cypress, rosewood and oakmoss oils.

Love jasmine? This scent is for you. It combines the plant with ylang ylang, palmarosa and cypress oil.

This scent was originally in a limited-edition shower jelly. Now, it’s a body spray with notes of lime, neroli oils and tones of olibanum.

This scent was originally in limited-edition bath bombs and shower gels. Luckily we’re getting it in a body spray that features notes of litsea cubeba, bergamot and olibanum.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.