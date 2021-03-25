Lush’s Mother’s Day Collection Includes Pretty Ready-To-Gift Sets

We know. It’s almost impossible to come up with a great gift for Mother’s Day. What can you give the person who literally birthed you?! Since you’ll never really be able to thank her enough, the least you can do is give her a moment of self-care, some time for herself. Lush’s Mother’s Day gifts can help. The retailer consistently drops new bath bombs, shower bars, body scrubs and face and hair products that smell amazing and look really pretty, too.

This year is no different. You’ve got mom-friendly floral bath bombs and bubble bars, fan-fave coffee scrubs for the face and body, brightening shower scrub and gift sets galore. If you have no idea where to start, these sets are a dream come true. They’re already wrapped and packaged by theme. Choose from Fabulous (which has a killer foot lotion) Twilight (with its Sleepy Body Lotion), Sleepy (with its popular Sleepy scent) and Relax (with lavender treats).

Still not sure where to start? Here are a few of our favorites.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Cup O’Coffee Face And Body Mask

This fan-favorite scrub contains ground coffee to exfoliate, kaolin to cleanse pores and agave syrup to hydrate.

Fabulous Gift Set

These gifts are already wrapped so it couldn’t be easier. Our favorite contains American Cream shower gel, Sympathy for the Skin body lotion, Honey I Washed My Hair shampoo bar and a gift size of Pink Peppermint foot lotion.

Mamma Mia Body Scrub

This exfoliating and brightening pink scrub smells of vanilla absolute, bergamot oil and rosewood oil, and contains cleansing rose clay.

Rose Gold Bath Bomb

Sodium alginate derived from seaweed turns the bath into a skin-softening spa—and the colors look gorgeous, too.

Jasmine Cream Bubble Bar

Rice starch makes every bubble extra creamy, while scents of jasmine absolute and ylang ylang oil fill the tub.