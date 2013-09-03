The One Thing: Lush’s A Million Kisses Lip Tint

At Beauty High we constantly have new products crossing our desks and are always on the hunt for the next best thing. “The One Thing” is our way of sharing with you that must-have product that you need to introduce to your lives right now, whether it’s from a drugstore or a department store.

Blame it on classic literature, but we feel like we’ll always be searching for a lip color that’ll give us the perfectly wind-bitten, rosy red lips of a Jane Austen heroine. It’s almost a trick—sure, reading harnesses your imagination and creates a world inside your head, broadens your horizons and nourishes your soul, but do you know how hard it is to find a lip color that compares to the one in our mind’s eye? We’re sure you do. It’s practically impossible. But we’re optimists, and it’s paid off: Lush’s “A Million Kisses” lip tint comes as close as we’ve ever dreamt to the unreal thing.

What Makes It Different:

A Million Kisses is so pigmented, just a tiny dab leaves lips with a rosy stain. Even though you don’t get a huge amount of product, we’re excited about how long it’ll last.

It’s also super versatile, and can be built up to full-on fiery. It’s a multi-tasker if we’ve ever seen one.

It smells like roses, which is obviously amazing.

Unlike most other lip products, it’s a solid with pretty much zero likelihood of ever going liquid, so we can take it anywhere without worrying about leakage. As the victims of one too many melted-down disasters, this is big.

Why It’s The One Thing:

We’re always excited about finding new types of lip products, and this is the first really solid stain we’ve come across. Most others have at least a little creaminess to them, but Lush’s is the real-deal dry. That dry finish makes it look hyper-natural, as it blends completely into lips instead of sitting on top of them, without any telltale sheen or gloss. It’s also long-lasting, which is important; Austen’s heroines definitely didn’t have time to reapply lip products, what with all the brooding and moor-wandering they had to do. Priorities.

Where to Buy: A Million Kisses, $9.25, Lush