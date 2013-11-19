The One Thing: Lush’s Lemony Flutter

At Beauty High we constantly have new products crossing our desks and are always on the hunt for the next best thing. “The One Thing” is our way of sharing with you that must-have product that you need to introduce to your lives right now, whether it’s from a drugstore or a department store.

Hands and heels work all day long to support you, carry your super hot latte, along with many other essential daily tasks. You need to take care of them and make sure the products you are using work to treat them well! Behold, Lush’s Lemony Flutter cream. This cream will work literal wonders to stop that cold air and your long days from hurting your darling feet and hands. This product is also targeted for cuticles and is super potent to give off a luxurious feel. Plus, we shouldn’t forget to mention that it contains amazing natural ingredients like lemons and avocado oil – can you say perfection in a bottle?

What Makes It Different:

Fresh lemons are lovingly blended into a rich butter base to brighten skin all over and lighten nails.

Each batch contains twenty-two pounds of beeswax and cold-pressed avocado oil to moisturize and soften your skin.

This cream is so versatile and can be used on any rough part of the body.

Why It’s The One Thing:

Especially with the dry and cold winter months coming up, we need to take great care of our biggest organ, skin! This cream is super rich and potent and will give the winter cold a run for it’s money.

Lush Lemony Flutter $16.50, lushusa.com