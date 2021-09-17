I’m Screaming Over Lush’s Creepy-Cool Halloween Collection

Pumpkin Spice Lattes are back at Starbucks so you know what that means: it’s fall! OK, it’s not technically autumn yet but it’s close enough to enjoy the best of the season’s goodies. And that include’s Lush’s Halloween assortment. The brand has some of the best holiday offerings around, including bath bombs, bubble bars, shower gel, lip scrubs and so much more. This year, the entire Halloween collection is vegan, self-preserving and cruelty-free so you can shop without guilt.

The collection is limited-edition, too, so you’ll want to grab it before it’s gone for good. And although the Halloween line is mostly new, there are some returning best-sellers, as well as fresh takes on fan-favorite fragrances. Now, let’s get to the products. Shop a few of our favorites, below. It’s never too early.

Trick or Treat Lip Scrub

Castor sugar acts as a natural scrub, while organic jojoba oil soothes and protects and lime oil gives it a citrus flavor. Apply a little to your lips and scrub and then feel free to lick off what’s left — it’s safe to eat!

Monster Octopus Shower Jelly

The sweet-passion fruit, vanilla, and blackcurrant scent should be enough to love this shower jelly. But when you take it out, it’s actually shaped like an octopus and nothing is more fun than that.

Alien Bath Bomb

Corn starch softens the skin, while Bergamot oil gives off a bright, citrusy scent.

Screamo Bubble Blower

Create cherry-scented, skin-softening bubbles just for fun.

Ghostie Bath Bomb

Drop in Ghostie and watch your bath water become rainbow-striped and start crackling. The sweet lemongrass scent is especially calming.