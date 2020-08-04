Lush’s Halloween Drop Is Scary Good

It’s somehow August already and having been on safer-at-home orders since mid-March, it feels like it could really be any month. What even is time anymore? Well, according to the calendar, October is right around the corner and you know what that means: Halloween. And Lush’s Halloween 2020 drop. The retailer gets us excited every holiday to see what they’ve come up with, what shape of bath bombs and bubble bars and scents of shower gel. This year doesn’t disappoint.

We don’t know what Halloween is going to look like this year. We won’t be partying by then, that’s for sure. But that doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate at home and with the people in your household. (The only person in my apartment is my cat but I’ll get her a costume.) Decorate your pad with pumpkins and spooky skeletons and light some candles with yummy fall scents. Then, pick up one of Lush’s new bath bombs, soaps, shower gels and lip scrubs and have a relaxing night in.

Lush’s new vegan, self-preserving and cruelty-free Halloween collection hits Lush’s website on September 10 and stores September 14. This isn’t all there is, but just a little taste to whet your appetite for the season. Check back here to shop next month.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Punkin Pumpkin Bath Bomb

With Sicilian lemon, green mandarin, sage and rosemary oils.

Bewitched Bubble Bar

With fruity bergamot and olibanum bubbles.

Boo! Shower Slime

This scrubby black slime comes in fan-favorite fragrance Lord of Misrule.

Ghost In The Dark Soap

This glow-in-the-dark soap comes in citrus-sweet lemongrass.

Monsters’ Ball Bath Bomb

With lime and neroli.

Lord of Misrule Bath Bomb

With vanilla, black pepper and patchouli.