Lush Went All Out for Its Creepy-Cool Halloween Collection

It might still be super-warm where you are (it’s pushing 90 degrees here in Los Angeles) but fall will be here before we know it. And if going to Target is any indication, Halloween is basically in full swing already. One of our favorite bath bomb brands always does the most and we love every second of it. Yup, Lush’s 2019 Halloween collection is here and it’s scary good. There’s lip scrub, shower scrub, body wash, bath bombs and gift sets all in dark and spooky—and cute—shapes and characters.
What we love so much about Lush bath bombs and skincare is that products aren’t just cute, they’re actually good for your skin. They’re vegan and cruelty-free, made with natural, skin-softening ingredients. Plus, most items are package-free to be better for the environment. You can’t really go wrong. Lush is releasing all of its Halloween items on Friday the 13th—September 13, specifically. Check out some of our favorites, below.
Ghost in the Dark Soap
With citrus-sweet lemongrass and shea butter.
$7.95 at Lush
Glow Worm
With lemongrass and bergamot.
$6.95 at Lush
Little Box of Horrors
With six Halloween favorites.
$49.95 at Lush
Lord of Misrule Bath Bomb
With patchouli and black pepper oil.
$7.95 at Lush
Mercury Retrograde Bath Bomb
With lemon, gardenia and cinnamon oils.
$7.95 at Lush
Monsters’ Ball Bath Bomb
With a sweet neroli scent.
$7.95 at Lush
Pumpkin Gift
With three Halloween bath bombs.
$24.95 at Lush
Pumpkin Spice Lip Scrub
With cinnamon and organic pumpkin seed butter.
$10.95 at Lush
Punkin Pumpkin Bath Bomb
With organic pumpkin powder and cinnamon leaf oil.
$6.45 at Lush
Sparkly Pumpkin Bubble Bar
With juniper berry, lime and grapefruit oils.
$7.95 at Lush
Bewitched Bubble Bar
With a fruity scent.
$7.95 at Lush
Boo! Shower Slime
With bamboo stem extract and a Bubblegum scent.
$18.95 at Lush
Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.