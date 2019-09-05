StyleCaster
Share

Lush Went All Out for Its Creepy-Cool Halloween Collection

What's hot
StyleCaster

Lush Went All Out for Its Creepy-Cool Halloween Collection

Elizabeth Denton
by
Lush Went All Out for Its Creepy-Cool Halloween Collection
Photo: ImaxTree.

It might still be super-warm where you are (it’s pushing 90 degrees here in Los Angeles) but fall will be here before we know it. And if going to Target is any indication, Halloween is basically in full swing already. One of our favorite bath bomb brands always does the most and we love every second of it. Yup, Lush’s 2019 Halloween collection is here and it’s scary good.  There’s lip scrub, shower scrub, body wash, bath bombs and gift sets all in dark and spooky—and cute—shapes and characters.

What we love so much about Lush bath bombs and skincare is that products aren’t just cute, they’re actually good for your skin. They’re vegan and cruelty-free, made with natural, skin-softening ingredients. Plus, most items are package-free to be better for the environment. You can’t really go wrong. Lush is releasing all of its Halloween items on Friday the 13th—September 13, specifically. Check out some of our favorites, below.

ghost in the dark soap

Image: Lush.

Ghost in the Dark Soap

With citrus-sweet lemongrass and shea butter.

$7.95 at Lush

glow worm fun

Image: Lush.

Glow Worm

With lemongrass and bergamot.

$6.95 at Lush

little box of horrors gift

Image: Lush.

Little Box of Horrors

With six Halloween favorites.

$49.95 at Lush

lord of misrule bath bomb

Image: Lush.

Lord of Misrule Bath Bomb

With patchouli and black pepper oil.

$7.95 at Lush

 

 

mercury retrograde bath bomb

Image: Lush.

Mercury Retrograde Bath Bomb

With lemon, gardenia and cinnamon oils.

$7.95 at Lush

 

monsters ball bath bomb

Image: Lush.

Monsters’ Ball Bath Bomb

With a sweet neroli scent.

$7.95 at Lush

 

pumpkin gift

Image: Lush.

Pumpkin Gift

With three Halloween bath bombs.

$24.95 at Lush

pumpkin spice lip scrub

Image: Lush.

Pumpkin Spice Lip Scrub

With cinnamon and organic pumpkin seed butter.

$10.95 at Lush

punkin pumpkin bath bomb

Image: Lush.

Punkin Pumpkin Bath Bomb

With organic pumpkin powder and cinnamon leaf oil.

$6.45 at Lush

 

sparkly pumpkin bar

Image: Lush.

Sparkly Pumpkin Bubble Bar

With juniper berry, lime and grapefruit oils.

$7.95 at Lush

beswitched bubble bar

Image: Lush.

Bewitched Bubble Bar

With a fruity scent.

$7.95 at Lush

 

boo shower slime

Image: Lush.

Boo! Shower Slime

With bamboo stem extract and a Bubblegum scent.

$18.95 at Lush

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Tags:
share