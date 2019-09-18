Lush Is Closing Its Stores for a Really Important Reason

Many beauty brands claim to take charitable action and some do, but Lush is going the extra mile in a move that’s totally on-brand for the sustainable company. In support of the Global Climate Strike, Lush is shutting down its whole operation for an entire day. That means 250 stores, its factories, headquarters and e-commerce site, all to mobilize more than 5,000 staff members to take to the streets and demand the government take action before its too late. Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old Swedish environmental activist and founder of #FridaysforFuture, is organizing the Global Climate Strike from September 20 to 27 to coincide with the UN’s Climate Action Summit on September 23. She and fellow young activists are demanding an end to fossil fuels and a real future for them and the planet.

Lush stores are closing September 20 in the United States and September 27 in Canada. The company is also using its social media platforms and brand events to help rally young people to get involved. “As a business with deep roots in environmental activism, giving our thousands of staff the time to get out there and demand bold action is a no brainer,” said Mark Wolverton, Lush Cosmetics North America CEO and president, in a statement. “We all share this planet, so we need to band together to sound the alarm and show our politicians that ‘business as usual’ is no longer an option. Climate crisis won’t wait, and neither will we.”

To get involved and join these badass young people, head to the Global Climate Strike website. Because, like Thunberg says, “This is a global issue that affects everyone.”