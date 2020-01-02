Lush Is Bringing Back Its, Um, Suggestive Bath Bombs for Valentine’s Day

This time last year, Lush rolled out two new bath bombs that took the Internet by storm. According to the brand, more than 90,000 flew off the shelves. Now, Lush’s Eggplant and Peachy bath bombs are back for all your sexy Valentine’s gift-giving needs. Not familiar with the suggestive launch? Well, the emoji-shaped bombs resemble an eggplant and a peach, which everyone knows is code for…well, you know. That’s some big [eggplant] energy right there.

People loved new bath bombs so much, Lush has decided to bring them back as a year-round option. They’re amazing as a gift for almost anyone in your life for Valentine’s Day (except maybe your mother) because they’re both humorous and useful. The best of both worlds. But now, you can take a chill bath any time with Eggplant and its uplifting scents of bergamot and ho wood (lol). According to the company, the tip of the eggplant fizzes just a little faster than the rest of the bomb. Well played, Lush.

If you prefer Peachy, you’ll love the sweet scent made with real peach juice. (Elio, Elio, Elio.)

For this upcoming Valentine’s Day, Lush is giving us two new limited-edition soap versions of the both bombs. Eggplant has a palm-free soap base and fresh eggplant puree, while Peachy contains fresh peach juice and fresh peach decoction. They last longer than bath bombs (sorry) and will make your shower smell delicious for weeks.

All four new products retail for $6.95 each and will be available on Lush’s website on January 3 and in-store January 6. I can’t believe I have to say this but based on comments last year: please don’t insert any bath product inside yourself. There are a million amazing sex toys available to shop. Use a waterproof vibe in the bath and leave the bombs for the water.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.