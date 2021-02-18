Lush’s Easter Collection Brings Out All The Nostalgic Vibes

Although it might be cold AF where you are right now, spring is right around the corner. Yes, it’s almost March again. (How?!) There are a few holidays coming up that hopefully, we’ll be able to celebrate with a few family members or friends when and where’s it’s safe. Regardless, we know what we are doing. Taking all the baths and prioritizing our self-care routine. Lush’s Easter collection will help. According to the brand, this year’s collection evokes nostalgia, with many of the products inspired by popular childhood rhymes, poems and stories.

Even if you don’t celebrate Easter, this Spring-ready line might just lift your spirits. Per usual, the bath bombs are standouts, featuring the Easter Bunny, Humpty Dumpty, and The Owl and the Pussycat. Seriously, they’re so cute. The Golden Egg Bath Bomb Melt and Avo Good Easter Soap are returning favorites so if you obsessed last year, you can shop ’em again. There are also giftable items in case you want to send home to family, including lip scrub and bath bombs packed inside a cardboard bunny.

What are you waiting for? Shop a few faves from the new collection, below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Avo Good Easter Soap

Avocado, bergamot, listea cubeba and olibanum oils soften skins.

Funfetti Cake Lip Scrub

This vegan lip scrub smells like the cake from your childhood.

The Owl And The Pussycat Bath Bomb

This fizzing bath bomb contains softening agar agar and carrageenan to smooth skin.

Singing Daffodil Resuable Bubble Bar

Three floral oils make your bathtub smell like a garden.

Sleepy Little Lamb

This 100 percent recycled packaging is perfect for gifting two round bath bombs.