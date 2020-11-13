Finally! Lush Is Here for Your Curly, Coily and Textured Hair

Though those with curly hair have always used Lush’s hair care, including its co-wash, the brand never had a dedicated textured hair line—until now. Lush’s curly hair collection was made just for coily and textured hair. Lush UK Hair Lab’s R&D stylist and Black haircare specialist Sarah Sango worked to develop six new products over two years, drawing inspiration from family recipes made with natural ingredients.

“When I look at these six products sitting together, I think joyous thoughts, knowing from cleansing to defining my style there’s finally a Black hair care range available for the community in every Lush store,” Sango said in a statement. “Our ‘fros are worn in different shapes and sizes. Hair grows up, out and down. On Monday I might install my lace front, on Friday, box braids

down to the ground. The styles are endless so you can imagine how many more products

can be created.”

These products include two conditioners and three styling products, as well as an updated version of the brand’s co-wash bar to better serve curls, coils and textured hair. Ingredients such as avocado, packed with vitamins A, B, C and E, proteins, lecithin and potassium help condition and repair hair.

In addition to co-wash, you’ll also find the products you need for the LOC method. This popular routine involves applying a liquid, oil and cream (in that order) to lock in moisture whether leaving your hair to air dry or putting it in a protective style. “Wearing your hair in a protective style after using the LOC Method is a great way to style and define curls without the use of heat,” said Sango.

Shop the Avocado Co-Wash ($16.95), Power Conditioner ($12.95-$39.95), Glory Conditioner ($12.95-$39.95), Super Milk Conditioning Spray ($19.95-$29.95), Renee’s Hair Souffle Hair and Scalp Oil ($16.95-$26.95) and Curl Power ($16.95-$49.95) online and in Lush stores on Friday, November 13.